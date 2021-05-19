Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 1,136 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $67,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INFO opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

