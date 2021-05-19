Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $75.34 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,745 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $75,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day moving average is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

