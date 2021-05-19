Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,147 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.73% of Floor & Decor worth $72,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $113,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.18.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

