BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

OTCMKTS:PRSRU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

