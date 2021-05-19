Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $80.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LITE. Raymond James cut their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of LITE opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

