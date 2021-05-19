Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.09 million.
Shares of KRNT opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -583.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
