Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.09 million.

Shares of KRNT opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -583.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kornit Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

