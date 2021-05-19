Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43. Compass has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

