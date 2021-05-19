BCK Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 32,818 North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMMC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $1,808,000.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

NASDAQ:NMMC opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.