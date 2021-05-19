BCK Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 44,550 KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

OTCMKTS KLAQU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

KL Acquisition Company Profile

KL Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.