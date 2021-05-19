BCK Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 44,550 KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
OTCMKTS KLAQU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.74.
KL Acquisition Company Profile
