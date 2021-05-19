BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,965 Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

NASDAQ EPHY opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

