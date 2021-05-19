Altium Capital Management LP Makes New $1 Million Investment in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 102,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth $5,206,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth $133,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Motive Capital by 20.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 483,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the period.

Get Motive Capital alerts:

MOTV opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. Motive Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Motive Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motive Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.