BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBCPU. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000.

OTCMKTS TBCPU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

