Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,380 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.36% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONCT. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

ONCT opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $286.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.