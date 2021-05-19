Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 228,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after buying an additional 21,836 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

