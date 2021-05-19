Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Trimmed by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $100,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $250.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

