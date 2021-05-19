Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,872,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STL. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.