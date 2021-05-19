Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.45

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $606.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

