Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

COTY opened at $8.78 on Monday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Coty by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Coty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

