Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

