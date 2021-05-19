Traders Buy Large Volume of Copart Call Options (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,198 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the average daily volume of 102 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.64.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 130.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.