Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CBOE opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock worth $2,457,688. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

