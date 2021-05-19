Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

