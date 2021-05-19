Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Ball stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

