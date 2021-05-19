M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.