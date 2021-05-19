M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average is $155.48. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.