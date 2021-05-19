OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.52.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

