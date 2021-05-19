Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.05

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 84435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $572.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

