Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.97

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 48423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

About Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

