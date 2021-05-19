Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT at $35.88

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.38.

PRRWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of PRRWF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

