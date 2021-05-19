Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$10.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on VET shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.10.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

