-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Capstone Green Energy posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $7.65 on Friday. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

