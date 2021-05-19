MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) were up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 60,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 731,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

