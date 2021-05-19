Greenridge Global Upgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to Buy

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.08 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $37.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.