Greenridge Global Upgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to Buy

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was upgraded by analysts at Greenridge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.08 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $37.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
