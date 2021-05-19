The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

The Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend payment by 57.7% over the last three years. The Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams to earn $26.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.25. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

