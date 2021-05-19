Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.25, with a volume of 4829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cabot by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.