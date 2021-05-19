Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 14.6% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $213.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

