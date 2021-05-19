DB Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $145.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.61. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $149.49.

