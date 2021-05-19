Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Stock Position Decreased by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.