M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,294 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 40,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,682,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $486.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.