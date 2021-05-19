M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

TSLA opened at $577.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $679.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $556.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,903 shares of company stock valued at $78,114,057. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.