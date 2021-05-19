Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $263.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.