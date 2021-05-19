Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 1,284 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.28 and its 200 day moving average is $349.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

