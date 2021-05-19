Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading Up 3.9%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 10,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 42,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$362.79 million and a P/E ratio of -52.00.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.