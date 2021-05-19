Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG) Trading Up 249.7%

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PGCG) shot up 249.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Prime Global Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCG)

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in real estate business in Malaysia. The company acquires, develops, manages, operates, and sells commercial and residential real estate properties, primarily in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. It also engages in the oil palm and durian plantation activities.

