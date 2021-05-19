Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE:TTP opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
