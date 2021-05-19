Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:TTP opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

