Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
