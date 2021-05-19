Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3951 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Shares of IPPLF stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

