Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

