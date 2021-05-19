Palladium Partners LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 34,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $3,960,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

FISV opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

