Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,824 shares of company stock worth $52,005,870 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

